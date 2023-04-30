Another batch of 139 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan

As refugees from the war-torn Sudan continue to evacuate, another group of 139 Pakistanis has returned home.

According to media reports, a special aircraft with 139 passengers landed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Sunday. Eleven crew members were also on board the aircraft.

At the airport, coronavirus screenings were performed on each and every passenger and crew member.

According to PAF senior officials, Pakistan Air Force's transport planes are carrying out the evacuation operation to bring home the Pakistanis stranded in war-torn Sudan.

Third batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan has arrived at JIA, Karachi via Jeddah aboard PAF aircraft C-130. Government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate the safe return of stranded Pakistanis. pic.twitter.com/leTuhqq30Q — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 29, 2023

Earlier this week, a batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport via Jeddah. Stranded Pakistanis reached home from Jeddah aboard a PAF aircraft as Islamabad continues to facilitate the safe return of stranded nationals.

The South Asian nation was in contact with friendly nations in the region that facilitated the evacuation process.