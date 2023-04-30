Search

After 6 deaths, India catches elephant that loved rice

Web Desk 10:51 PM | 30 Apr, 2023
KERALA – Indian forest officials tranquillised and transported a wild tusker elephant that loved rice and killed at least six people, according to media reports.

The male elephant, known as Arikomban or "rice-tusker", gained fame in the southern state of Kerala for robbing stores of their supplies of rice and other grains.

The elephant was captured on Saturday by a squad of 150 forest officials after being shot five times with tranquillisers. It was eventually forced and pushed onto a vehicle by four kumki elephants — trained elephants used to catch others — while having its legs tied and blindfolded.

It was then brought to a nature preserve and given a GPS collar.

Over 60% of wild Asian elephants, according to a survey, live in India. India has a population of 29,964 elephants, as per the 2017 census of wild animals in the country.

In the east of the nation, a tiger known as the "Man-Eater of Champaran" murdered at least nine people before being killed by Indian authorities the previous year.

