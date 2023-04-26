Is Sri Lanka offering two elephants to Pakistan after Noor Jehan's death?

ISLAMABAD – Sri Lanka High Commission to Pakistan has rejected the media reports claiming that the island nation had offered to gift two elephants to the South Asian country.
Reports about the offer from Sri Lanka emerged following the tragic death of a female elephant, Noor Jehan, at the zoo in Karachi.
“Sri Lanka has not taken action or discussed in providing Elephants to the Zoo's in Karachi or Lahore, neither Government of Pakistan has made any such request. This post indicate the correct position in view of certain articles in media and discussions on going on social media,” the high commission said in reply to a tweet.
Sri Lanka has not taken action or discussed in providing Elephants to the Zoo's in Karachi or Lahore, neither Government of Pakistan has made any such request.— Sri Lanka High Commission in Pakistan (@SLinPakistan) April 25, 2023
However, the mission added that there was “some truth” to the story as the honorary consular of Sri Lanka in Lahore Yasin Joyia had “mentioned the possibility of providing elephants”. But clarified that the person was not authorised to make “undertaking or discussions and has been strongly advised not to make any further statements” on the issue.
“Sri Lanka High Commission wishes to categorically deny any such discussion or initiatives taken to provide Elephants to the Zoos in Karachi and Lahore,” said the mission.
On Sunday, Yasin Joyia told media that Sri Lanka will gift Pakistan two elephants, revealing that both elephants will be female, with one going to the Karachi Zoo and the other to Lahore.
Joyia expressed his grief over the death of Noor Jehan, who passed away due to prolonged health issues, which reportedly worsened due to a lack of care at the zoo. He also mentioned that there are currently no elephants in Lahore Zoo after the passing of Suzi in May 2017, who was the only large mammal there.
The Sri Lankan envoy assured that the names of the elephants would be given by the government back home, and their arrival would be announced shortly. This news has been well received by animal lovers in Pakistan, as the outcry against the caging of animals in zoos has been ongoing for quite some time.
