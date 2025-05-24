Thunderstorms, strong winds hit Lahore and surrounding areas

A powerful dust and windstorm swept across Lahore and several parts of Punjab on Saturday, plunging cities into eerie daytime darkness and disrupting daily life.

Dark clouds rolled over Lahore as strong winds transformed the weather, offering relief from the persistent heat. Thunderstorms and sudden rainfall were reported in various parts of the city, including Gulberg, Model Town, Mall Road, and Cantonment.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) placed all District Emergency Operation Centres on high alert. Residents were urged to avoid open spaces, especially areas near electric poles and exposed wires, as lightning risk remains high. “We are urging people to stay indoors and take all necessary precautions,” said the PDMA Director General.

The dust storm disrupted power supply across Lahore, with multiple Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) feeders tripping due to the high winds. Restoration work will resume once weather conditions stabilize.

The storm’s impact extended far beyond Lahore. In Phoolnagar, a fierce dust storm caused widespread power outages, while in Noorpur Thal, heavy rain and a hailstorm followed the dust, damaging structures including shop shades and solar panels. Pattoki and Kasur were similarly affected, with thick dust storms reducing visibility and making the afternoon feel like nighttime.

Despite the damage and disruptions, many welcomed the sudden drop in temperature and shift in weather, as the storm brought an end to an intense heatwave affecting the region.