‘Delusional and irresponsible’ – Pakistan reacts to surgical strike threats by India

07:53 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
‘Delusional and irresponsible’ – Pakistan reacts to surgical strike threats by India
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Thursday condemned in strongest terms the irresponsible and provocative statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister today threatening so-called “surgical strikes” in Pakistan.

This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine’s propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political expediency, based on enmity towards Pakistan, said Foreign Office in a statement.

Such statements also serve as smokescreens to divert world attention from India’s state-terrorism and systematic human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and against Muslims and other minorities in India. Pakistan has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to India’s sinister designs of staging “false flag” operations to implicate Pakistan and Kashmiris.

“While Pakistan is a peace-loving country, we will spare no effort in resolutely thwarting any aggressive designs,” the FO said.

Pakistan’s swift response to India’s Balakot misadventure in 2019, including the downing of Indian combat aircraft and capture of Indian Air Force pilot, fully demonstrated the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces to deter Indian aggression.

Indian External Minister has finally admitted the ... 09:58 AM | 19 Apr, 2019

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan's military spokesman says the Indian minister for External Affairs has finally admitted the truth ...

More From This Category
PM Imran vows to settle technical issues in DG ...
07:14 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Pakistan introduces new social media rules to ...
06:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
PIA suspends flights to Kabul over Taliban’s ...
05:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Chargé d’affaires visit to Wazir Khan Mosque ...
05:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
IHC indicts Zahir Jaffar and five others in Noor ...
04:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Pakistan set to receive 2.4mn Pfizer vaccine ...
02:37 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Aik Hai Nigar' – ISPR’s telefilm featuring Mahira Khan to release next week
08:16 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr