Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin final at World Athletics Championship 2022

09:18 AM | 24 Jul, 2022
Source: Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani star Olympian Arshad Nadeem on Sunday once again missed a medal as he finished fifth in final round of javelin throw competition at the World Athletics Championship 2022 played in Oregon, USA.

Anderson Peters Oly of Grenada successfully defended his world javelin title, with his huge throw of 90.54 meters.

Indian player Neeraj Chopra, who won javelin title at Olympics last year, managed to bag silver medal with his best 88.13m throw while Czech Republic athlete Jakub Vadlejch won bronze medal.

Arshad Nadeem’s best throw was 86.16m and it was his best throw of the season.

Social media users have praised Arshad Nadeem for his attempt and securing the fifth position in the world competition with limited resources. 

Being in group B, the 25-year-old finished ninth in the qualifiers on Thursday and his best throw was 81.71m that helped him booking a place in the final round.

He was joined by Germany’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Julian Weber, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vedlejch, Egypt’s Ehab Abdelrehman, Finland’s Oliver Helander, Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, USA’s Curtis Thompson, Maldives’ Andrian Maldare, India’s Rohit Yadav and Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo in the final show.

Arshad shot to fame last year when he became the first Pakistani athlete to qualify for the Olympics and the first to reach a track-and-field final.

