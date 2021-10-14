T20 World Cup 2021: Check full Schedule, Timings, Dates, Venues, Point Table, and Rankings here

Check the full schedule, fixtures list, venues, and dates of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which is set to start on October 17.

The global T20 tournament consists of 16 teams, taking part in an action-packed tournament.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule and Match Time Table

Stage Group Teams Round 1 Group A Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia Round 1 Group B Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman Super 12s Group 1 England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, and B2 Super 12s Group 2 India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B

Round 1 Fixture:

17-Oct-21 Oman Vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM @ Muscat 17-Oct-21 Bangladesh Vs Scotland 7:30 PM @ Muscat 18-Oct-21 Ireland Vs Netherlands 3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi 18-Oct-21 Sri Lanka Vs Namibia 7:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi 19-Oct-21 Scotland Vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM @ Muscat 19-Oct-21 Oman Vs Bangladesh 7:30 PM @ Muscat 20-Oct-21 Namibia Vs the Netherlands 3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi 20-Oct-21 Sri Lanka Vs Ireland 7:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi 21-Oct-21 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM @ Muscat 21-Oct-21 Oman Vs Scotland 7:30 PM @ Muscat

22-Oct-21 Namibia Vs Ireland 3:30 PM @ Sharjah 22-Oct-21 Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands 7:30 PM @ Sharjah

Super 12 – Group 1 Fixture :

23-Oct-21 Australia Vs South Africa 3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi 23-Oct-21 England Vs West Indies 7:30 PM @ Dubai 24-Oct-21 A1 Vs B2 7:30 PM @ Sharjah 26-Oct-21 South Africa Vs West Indies 3:30 PM @ Dubai 27-Oct-21 England Vs B2 3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi 28-Oct-21 Australia Vs A1 7:30 PM @ Dubai 29-Oct-21 West Indies Vs B2 3:30 PM @ Sharjah 30-Oct-21 South Africa Vs A1 3:30 PM @ Sharjah 30-Oct-21 England Vs Australia 7:30 PM @ Dubai 01-Nov-21 England Vs A1 7:30 PM @ Sharjah

02-Nov-21 South Africa Vs B2 3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi 04-Nov-21 Australia Vs B2 3:30 PM @ Dubai 04-Nov-21 West Indies Vs A1 7:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi 06-Nov-21 Australia Vs West Indies 3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi 06-Nov-21 England Vs South Africa 7:30 PM @ Sharjah

Super 12 – Group 2 Fixture

24-Oct-21 India Vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Dubai 25-Oct-21 Afghanistan Vs B1 7:30 PM Sharjah 26-Oct-21 Pakistan Vs New Zealand 7:30 PM Sharjah 27-Oct-21 B1 Vs A2 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 29-Oct-21 Afghanistan Vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Dubai 31-Oct-21 Afghanistan Vs A2 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 31-Oct-21 India Vs New Zealand 7:30 PM Dubai 02-Nov-21 Pakistan Vs A2 7:30 PM 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 03-Nov-21 New Zealand Vs B1 3:30 PM Dubai 03-Nov-21 India Vs Afghanistan 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi

05-Nov-21 New Zealand Vs A2 3:30 PM Sharjah 05-Nov-21 India Vs B1 7:30 PM Dubai 07-Nov-21 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 07-Nov-21 Pakistan Vs B1 7:30 PM Sharjah 08-Nov-21 India Vs A2 7:30 PM Dubai

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final & Semifinal Fixture:

11 Nov 2021 1st Semi-Final 7:30 PM 11 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 2nd Semi-Final 7:30 PM 14 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC Final 7:30 PM

T20 World Cup 2021 Team Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohd Rizwan, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohd Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohd Nawaz, Mohd Wasim, Shahdab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohd Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi. Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.

India’s

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami. Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

England

Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Jonathan Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince.

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, W Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen. Reserve Players: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lizaad Williams.

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain. Reserve Player: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam.

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Travelling reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed. Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik

Team Rankings

New Zealand 121 Australia 118 England 118 India 115 South Africa 107 Pakistan 94 Bangladesh 90 West Indies 82 Sri Lanka 77 Afghanistan 62