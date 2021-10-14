T20 World Cup 2021: Check full Schedule, Timings, Dates, Venues, Point Table, and Rankings here
02:03 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Check the full schedule, fixtures list, venues, and dates of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which is set to start on October 17.

The global T20 tournament consists of 16 teams, taking part in an action-packed tournament.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule and Match Time Table

Stage      Group    Teams
Round 1 Group A  Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia
Round 1 Group B  Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman
Super 12s Group 1 

England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, and B2
Super 12s  Group 2 India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B

Round 1 Fixture:

17-Oct-21  Oman Vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM @ Muscat
17-Oct-21    Bangladesh Vs Scotland   7:30 PM @ Muscat
18-Oct-21  Ireland Vs Netherlands 3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
18-Oct-21   Sri Lanka  Vs Namibia 7:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
19-Oct-21 Scotland Vs Papua New Guinea  3:30 PM @ Muscat
19-Oct-21 Oman Vs Bangladesh 7:30 PM @ Muscat
20-Oct-21 Namibia Vs the Netherlands   3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
20-Oct-21 Sri Lanka  Vs Ireland     7:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
21-Oct-21 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM @ Muscat
21-Oct-21   Oman Vs Scotland   7:30 PM  @ Muscat
22-Oct-21     Namibia Vs Ireland       3:30 PM @ Sharjah
 22-Oct-21 Sri Lanka  Vs Netherlands     7:30 PM @ Sharjah

Super 12 – Group 1 Fixture :

 23-Oct-21                           Australia Vs South Africa 3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
23-Oct-21            England Vs West Indies 7:30 PM  @  Dubai
24-Oct-21            A1 Vs B2                           7:30 PM @  Sharjah
26-Oct-21                  South Africa Vs West Indies   3:30 PM @  Dubai
27-Oct-21               England Vs B2 3:30 PM @  Abu Dhabi
28-Oct-21             Australia Vs A1 7:30 PM @   Dubai
29-Oct-21                   West Indies Vs B2    3:30 PM @ Sharjah
30-Oct-21                   South Africa Vs A1    3:30 PM  @  Sharjah
30-Oct-21           England Vs Australia     7:30 PM @ Dubai
01-Nov-21          England Vs A1   7:30 PM @  Sharjah
 02-Nov-21    South Africa Vs B2  3:30 PM  @  Abu Dhabi
 04-Nov-21   Australia Vs B2  3:30 PM @  Dubai
 04-Nov-21   West Indies Vs A1    7:30 PM @   Abu Dhabi
06-Nov-21    Australia Vs West Indies  3:30 PM  @  Abu Dhabi
06-Nov-21  England Vs South Africa  7:30 PM  @  Sharjah

Super 12 – Group 2 Fixture

24-Oct-21 India Vs Pakistan  7:30 PM                Dubai
25-Oct-21   Afghanistan Vs B1       7:30 PM                Sharjah
26-Oct-21  Pakistan Vs New Zealand     7:30 PM                Sharjah
27-Oct-21  B1 Vs A2     7:30 PM                Abu Dhabi
29-Oct-21   Afghanistan Vs Pakistan     7:30 PM                Dubai
31-Oct-21  Afghanistan Vs A2    3:30 PM                Abu Dhabi
31-Oct-21     India Vs New Zealand  7:30 PM               Dubai
02-Nov-21  Pakistan Vs A2   7:30 PM  7:30 PM                Abu Dhabi
03-Nov-21  New Zealand Vs B1   3:30 PM                Dubai
03-Nov-21  India Vs Afghanistan   7:30 PM                Abu Dhabi
05-Nov-21       New Zealand Vs A2    3:30 PM                Sharjah
05-Nov-21     India Vs B1  7:30 PM                Dubai
07-Nov-21    New Zealand Vs Afghanistan 3:30 PM                Abu Dhabi
07-Nov-21    Pakistan Vs B1   7:30 PM                Sharjah
08-Nov-21        India Vs A2   7:30 PM                Dubai

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final & Semifinal Fixture:

11 Nov 2021  1st Semi-Final 7:30 PM
11 Nov 2021   TBC vs TBC    2nd Semi-Final   7:30 PM
14 Nov 2021  TBC vs TBC    Final        7:30 PM

T20 World Cup 2021 Team Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohd Rizwan, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohd Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohd Nawaz, Mohd Wasim, Shahdab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohd Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi. Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.

India’s

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami. Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

England

Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Jonathan Bairstow, Jason Roy,  Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince.

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, W Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen. Reserve Players: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lizaad Williams.

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain. Reserve Player: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam.

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Travelling reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed. Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik

Team Rankings

New Zealand      121
Australia           118
 England           118
India    115
 South Africa 107
  Pakistan       94
Bangladesh       90
  West Indies     82
    Sri Lanka   77
     Afghanistan   62
Netherlands   48
Ireland    43
Zimbabwe    39
Scotland      37
Oman   34
Nepal 24
UAE       21
Namibia      16
United States  12
Papua New Guinea  N/A

