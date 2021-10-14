T20 World Cup 2021: Check full Schedule, Timings, Dates, Venues, Point Table, and Rankings here
Check the full schedule, fixtures list, venues, and dates of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which is set to start on October 17.
The global T20 tournament consists of 16 teams, taking part in an action-packed tournament.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule and Match Time Table
|Stage
|Group
|Teams
|Round 1
|Group A
|Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia
|Round 1
|Group B
|Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman
|Super 12s
|Group 1
|
England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, and B2
|Super 12s
|Group 2
|India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B
Round 1 Fixture:
|17-Oct-21
|Oman Vs Papua New Guinea
|3:30 PM @ Muscat
|17-Oct-21
|Bangladesh Vs Scotland
|7:30 PM @ Muscat
|18-Oct-21
|Ireland Vs Netherlands
|3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
|18-Oct-21
|Sri Lanka Vs Namibia
|7:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
|19-Oct-21
|Scotland Vs Papua New Guinea
|3:30 PM @ Muscat
|19-Oct-21
|Oman Vs Bangladesh
|7:30 PM @ Muscat
|20-Oct-21
|Namibia Vs the Netherlands
|3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
|20-Oct-21
|Sri Lanka Vs Ireland
|7:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
|21-Oct-21
|Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
|3:30 PM @ Muscat
|21-Oct-21
|Oman Vs Scotland
|7:30 PM @ Muscat
|22-Oct-21
|Namibia Vs Ireland
|3:30 PM @ Sharjah
|22-Oct-21
|Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands
|7:30 PM @ Sharjah
Super 12 – Group 1 Fixture :
|23-Oct-21
|Australia Vs South Africa
|3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
|23-Oct-21
|England Vs West Indies
|7:30 PM @ Dubai
|24-Oct-21
|A1 Vs B2
|7:30 PM @ Sharjah
|26-Oct-21
|South Africa Vs West Indies
|3:30 PM @ Dubai
|27-Oct-21
|England Vs B2
|3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
|28-Oct-21
|Australia Vs A1
|7:30 PM @ Dubai
|29-Oct-21
|West Indies Vs B2
|3:30 PM @ Sharjah
|30-Oct-21
|South Africa Vs A1
|3:30 PM @ Sharjah
|30-Oct-21
|England Vs Australia
|7:30 PM @ Dubai
|01-Nov-21
|England Vs A1
|7:30 PM @ Sharjah
|02-Nov-21
|South Africa Vs B2
|3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
|04-Nov-21
|Australia Vs B2
|3:30 PM @ Dubai
|04-Nov-21
|West Indies Vs A1
|7:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
|06-Nov-21
|Australia Vs West Indies
|3:30 PM @ Abu Dhabi
|06-Nov-21
|England Vs South Africa
|7:30 PM @ Sharjah
Super 12 – Group 2 Fixture
|24-Oct-21
|India Vs Pakistan
|7:30 PM Dubai
|25-Oct-21
|Afghanistan Vs B1
|7:30 PM Sharjah
|26-Oct-21
|Pakistan Vs New Zealand
|7:30 PM Sharjah
|27-Oct-21
|B1 Vs A2
|7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
|29-Oct-21
|Afghanistan Vs Pakistan
|7:30 PM Dubai
|31-Oct-21
|Afghanistan Vs A2
|3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
|31-Oct-21
|India Vs New Zealand
|7:30 PM Dubai
|02-Nov-21
|Pakistan Vs A2 7:30 PM
|7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
|03-Nov-21
|New Zealand Vs B1
|3:30 PM Dubai
|03-Nov-21
|India Vs Afghanistan
|7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
|05-Nov-21
|New Zealand Vs A2
|3:30 PM Sharjah
|05-Nov-21
|India Vs B1
|7:30 PM Dubai
|07-Nov-21
|New Zealand Vs Afghanistan
|3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
|07-Nov-21
|Pakistan Vs B1
|7:30 PM Sharjah
|08-Nov-21
|India Vs A2
|7:30 PM Dubai
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final & Semifinal Fixture:
|11 Nov 2021
|1st Semi-Final
|7:30 PM
|11 Nov 2021
|TBC vs TBC 2nd Semi-Final
|7:30 PM
|14 Nov 2021
|TBC vs TBC Final
|7:30 PM
T20 World Cup 2021 Team Squads
Pakistan
Babar Azam (c), Mohd Rizwan, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohd Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohd Nawaz, Mohd Wasim, Shahdab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohd Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi. Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (C), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Australia
Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.
India’s
Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami. Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
England
Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Jonathan Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince.
South Africa
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, W Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen. Reserve Players: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lizaad Williams.
Bangladesh
Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain. Reserve Player: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam.
West Indies
Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Travelling reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.
Afghanistan
Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed. Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik
Team Rankings
|New Zealand
|121
|Australia
|118
|England
|118
|India
|115
|South Africa
|107
|Pakistan
|94
|Bangladesh
|90
|West Indies
|82
|Sri Lanka
|77
|Afghanistan
|62
|Netherlands
|48
|Ireland
|43
|Zimbabwe
|39
|Scotland
|37
|Oman
|34
|Nepal
|24
|UAE
|21
|Namibia
|16
|United States
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|N/A
