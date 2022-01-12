WhatsApp rolls out global voice note player feature

WhatsApp has launched a global voice note player feature that allows listening to voice notes when you switch to a different chat.

The feature will be available on available on some iOS beta testers, including WhatsApp Business beta, while it is under development for iOS and Android versions.

“As you can see in this screenshot, we’re listening to a voice note in the chats list: in fact, the voice note you’re listening to won’t be dismissed when you swipe back or open a different chat,” WhatsApp Beta said in a statement.

If iOS Beta users are unable listen to voice notes when they switch to a different chat, it means their WhatsApp account is not ready to test the feature.