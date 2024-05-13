Search

OPPO A60 Pre-Orders Open in Pakistan: Price, Specifications

Web Desk
07:45 PM | 13 May, 2024
LAHORE - OPPO, the leading global smart device manufacturer, is excited to announce the launch of its latest addition to the A series smartphones - the OPPO A60 in Pakistan. 

The phone is available for pre-order from May 13th at PKR 54,999/—from OPPO stores, authorized dealers, and Naeem Electronics outlets nationwide.

The OPPO A60 is a perfect blend of unparalleled durability and cutting-edge features. It boasts a premium and ultra-durable design and has been certified with US Military-Grade Shock Resistance, making it capable of withstanding everyday challenges. 

Unmatched Durability and Magnetic Particle Design:

Crafted with durability and style in mind, the OPPO A60 is a sleek and ultra-slim smartphone, measuring only 7.68mm thick. It features US Military-Grade Shock Resistance certification, ensuring its resilience against everyday use.

The phone is available in two captivating colors, Ripple Blue and Midnight Purple, and boasts a unique Magnetic Particle Design and a double-circle camera layout that adds to its aesthetic appeal while also maintaining its practicality and durability.

Immersive Display that Outshines:

Experience stunning visuals with the OPPO A60's 950-nit Ultra Bright Display, which delivers exceptional clarity even under direct sunlight. This display also boasts a high refresh rate of up to 90Hz, providing users with smooth and immersive viewing experiences.

Stay connected in any condition with the OPPO A60's superior water resistance. With its Splash Touch feature, you never have to worry about rain or spills again. The OPPO A60 screen can be easily operated even with wet or oily hands, making it perfect for outdoor use or in environments where water exposure is common.

Extended Battery Life and Fast Charging

Say goodbye to frequent charging with the OPPO A60's massive 5,000mAh battery, accompanied by 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology. Enjoy extended usage times and rapid charging speeds, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day without interruptions.

With Smart Charging technology, the OPPO A60 optimizes battery health, prolonging its lifespan for up to four years of reliable performance.

Seamless Performance and Enhanced Storage

Powered by the efficient 6nm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, the OPPO A60 delivers enhanced performance and reduced power consumption. Paired with 8GB of RAM and ample 128GB or 256GB storage options, the device offers unparalleled multitasking capabilities and storage flexibility.

Captivating Multimedia Experience

Immerse yourself in rich sound quality with the OPPO A60's Dual Stereo Speakers, enhanced by Ultra Volume Mode for crystal-clear audio even in noisy environments. Capture every moment in stunning detail with a versatile triple camera setup, equipped with features like Portrait Mode and AI Portrait Retouching for professional-quality images and videos.

OPPO A60 is now available for pre-order all over Pakistan for PKR 54,999. You can get your device now from OPPO stores, authorized dealers, and Naeem Electronics nationwide. Embark on a journey of innovation and reliability with OPPO A60. Pre-order yours today and get your most reliable partner. 

Technology

