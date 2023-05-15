PDM sit-in against judiciary gets steam as leadership take stage

ISLAMABAD – Supporters of ruling alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have breached the Red Zone area of the federal capital to stage protest outside the Supreme Court against the judiciary for allegedly extending illegal favours to PTI Chief Imran Khan.

As the capital braces for another protest, the incumbent government has urged the JUI-F to choose another site to protest against the Supreme Court, however, the workers of Ansar-ul-Islam, a routine force of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), entered the highly fortified region with section 144 imposed in the city.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other leaders have reached the venue where they are expected to address the gathering.

The protest from pro-government members including JUI-F, PMLN, PPP, and ANP is the latest in a series of developments that come on the heels of the Imran Khan arrest saga. Last Tuesday, the PTI chairman was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case, sparking violent protests in various cities of the country.

The top court later declared his arrest illegal and ordered the IHC to again take up the bail petitions of Imran Khan. The high court approved the bail petitions of the defiant politician, barring the authorities from arresting him.

Ruling alliance members strongly responded to the apex court decision and announced registering their protest outside the SC.

JUI-F, govt fail to finalise protest venue

Fazl-led JUI-F earlier called on Deputy Commissioner Islamabad’s office permission to protest in front of the top court today however local administration said the ruling collation parties have not yet been allowed to stage a sit-in in the Red Zone.

Despite getting no permission, the protesters have entered the Red Zone and camped outside the apex court.

Meanwhile, a large number of police and paramilitary forces are present at the entry points of the city while commuters are bearing the brunt amid stretched queues of vehicles to enter the red zone.

The Islamabad Police has confirmed that protesters have entered the capital’s Red Zone area but the “situation is peaceful”. However, they expressed fears of terrorism in the country.