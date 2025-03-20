Green Lane for motorcyclists introduced in Rawalpindi

After Lahore, a dedicated “Green Lane” for motorcyclists has been introduced in Rawalpindi. The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has hailed this initiative as a significant step towards improving traffic flow and preventing road accidents.

CTP Rawalpindi’s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Banash Fatima, emphasized the importance of the Green Lane, stating that it would not only enhance traffic flow but also provide a safer travel route for motorcyclists. She appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and use the Green Lane for their journey to ensure the success of this initiative.

Additionally, the City Traffic Police issued an advisory urging motorcyclists to avoid unnecessary lane changes and overtaking in the wrong manner. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating traffic laws.

CTO Banash Fatima further stated that the CTP Rawalpindi is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of citizens on the roads and called on the public to cooperate in maintaining peace and order on the streets.

This initiative is expected to reduce the rate of accidents on Rawalpindi’s roads and ensure safer travel for motorcyclists.