Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Federal Shariat Court’s verdict on women’s inheritance rights receives widespread praise

Federal Shariat Courts Verdict On Womens Inheritance Rights Receives Widespread Praise

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Shariat Court’s recent verdict on women’s inheritance rights has been widely praised across the country.

Civil society, rights groups, and women lauded the historic move for gender equality. The court ruled that no tradition or custom can take away a woman’s rightful share, ensuring financial fairness as guided by the Quran.

The verdict is transformative as women in Pakistan have faced widespread denial of their inheritance rights, often justified by entrenched customs and patriarchal norms. Financial experts argue that this systemic injustice has contributed significantly to the economic marginalization of women, limiting their financial independence and empowerment.

“Pakistan has a complex relationship with gender equality, marked by systemic biases in inheritance practices,” said Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO, Mobilink Bank, whose organization has long campaigned for women’s rightful share in inheritance for financial justice.

“Patriarchal traditions and harmful practices like dowry, levirate, cousin, and Quran marriages often strip women of their rightful share of family property. Women practically become invisible when it comes to the distribution of inheritance, and that is where we add value by restoring power into their hands and offering long-term financial liberation,” he added.

Mobilink Bank’s ‘Invisible Heirs’ campaign aimed to elevate longstanding issues surrounding women’s inheritance rights into public consciousness, generating meaningful discussion and awareness to rally social support for their eradication. The campaign received a positive response from all quarters, including international accolades such as the GSMA Glomo Award 2025 in Barcelona.

Sara Kayani, Head of Marketing at Mobilink Bank and the driving force behind the campaign, said, “I feel privileged that the national dialogue we initiated through the ‘Invisible Heirs’ campaign is now making history. A 14-year-old legal battle over a father’s estate, left behind for five sons, five daughters, and a widow, reached a groundbreaking verdict.” Kayani expressed hope that the FSC’s historic verdict would be implemented in letter and spirit, vowing to continue her efforts to ensure Pakistani women achieve financial independence through their rightful share in inheritance.

She also highlighted Mobilink Bank’s ongoing efforts, stating, “We have conducted awareness sessions for over 3,000 lawyers, including members of the Islamabad Bar Association, who have adopted tools like Mobilink Bank’s inheritance calculator to improve efficiency in assessing their clients’ assets and inheritance.”

The ruling sparked a national conversation about the need to challenge harmful traditions such as dowry, levirate marriages, and cousin marriages, which have often been used to disinherit women.

Rights activists and citizens took to social media to welcome the verdict. Lawyer Maisa Aman praised the FSC for declaring practices like ‘Chadar’ and ‘Parchi,’ customs that often disinherit women, illegal and un-Islamic. Journalist Hasnaat Malik noted that the FSC’s decision aligns with the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah, which explicitly grant women their inheritance rights.

While the FSC’s ruling is a significant achievement, activists emphasize that sustained efforts are needed to ensure its implementation, particularly in rural and conservative areas where resistance to change remains strong.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Mar-2025/today-gold-rates-in-pakistan-20-march-2025-gold-price-per-tola-10-grams  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search