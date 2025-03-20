Pakistan revises National Savings profit rates, cuts savings account return

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has adjusted profit rates on National Savings Schemes, increasing returns by up to 70 basis points on several schemes while reducing the savings account return by 100 basis points.

According to reports, Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) officials stated that the Short-Term Savings Certificate (STSC) rate has risen by 15 basis points (bps) from 10.81% to 10.96%. Meanwhile, the profit rate on Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) has been increased by 1 basis point to 12.15%.

CDNS officials also confirmed that the profit rate on Pensioner Benefit Accounts, Bahbood Savings Certificates, and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts has increased by 10 bps to 13.68%.

Additionally, the rate for Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) and Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA) has been raised by 70 basis points, increasing from 9.74% to 10.44%.

On the other hand, the return on savings accounts has been reduced by 100 bps, bringing it down from 11.5% to 10.5%.

These adjustments follow the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to maintain the policy rate at 12%.