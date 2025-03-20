SHO among four cops suspended for harassing MPA’s family

LAHORE – The SHO, duty officer, and four police personnel of Johar Town Police Station in Lahore have been suspended following a complaint by a woman Punjab Assembly member from PML-N.

According to reports, the incident involved police misconduct toward MPA Shazia Abid’s son and niece, which she raised during a Punjab Assembly session.

Shazia Abid stated that her son and niece were returning from university when Johar Town police officers stopped and harassed them.

She further claimed that the officers demanded a bribe of Rs200,000.

Upon learning that the boy’s mother was a provincial assembly member, the police allegedly tried to intimidate them before eventually releasing them.