Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

SIBA chief clears air as ‘MDCAT Retake 2024 Paper leaked online’

Siba Chief Clears Air As Mdcat Retake 2024 Paper Leaked Online

KARACHI – A paper allegedly said to the MDCAT-2024 (Retake) leaked in Facebook and WhatsApp groups, sparking widespread concern among medical aspirants.

Amid the outrage, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, the CEO of SIBA Testing Services, responded to the situation, clarifying that the leaked paper was fake. In a statement, Dr. Shaikh, who is also a member of the apex committee overseeing the exam, confirmed that the team had thoroughly reviewed the leaked material and concluded it was not authentic.

Siba Chief Clears Air As Mdcat Retake 2024 Paper Leaked Online

CEO further warned candidates against engaging in illegal activities, particularly impersonation, during the exam. He stated that any individuals caught attempting such actions would face serious legal consequences, with FIRs to be filed against those involved.

Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 retake is being held with over 38,000 students taking part across various centers in Sindh. The exam, which spans three and a half hours, is being conducted at multiple locations, including NED University and the University of Karachi.

The retake is being organized by IBA Sukkur, as per court directives, and will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions.

MDCAT re-test being held in Sindh amid tight security

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 8 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.2
Euro EUR 291.55 294.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.1 200.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search