SIBA chief clears air as ‘MDCAT Retake 2024 Paper leaked online’

KARACHI – A paper allegedly said to the MDCAT-2024 (Retake) leaked in Facebook and WhatsApp groups, sparking widespread concern among medical aspirants.

Amid the outrage, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, the CEO of SIBA Testing Services, responded to the situation, clarifying that the leaked paper was fake. In a statement, Dr. Shaikh, who is also a member of the apex committee overseeing the exam, confirmed that the team had thoroughly reviewed the leaked material and concluded it was not authentic.

CEO further warned candidates against engaging in illegal activities, particularly impersonation, during the exam. He stated that any individuals caught attempting such actions would face serious legal consequences, with FIRs to be filed against those involved.

Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 retake is being held with over 38,000 students taking part across various centers in Sindh. The exam, which spans three and a half hours, is being conducted at multiple locations, including NED University and the University of Karachi.

The retake is being organized by IBA Sukkur, as per court directives, and will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions.