MDCAT re-test being held in Sindh amid tight security

KARACHI – Sukkur IBA University is conducting Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT 2024) today on Sunday, December 8, 2024, with over 38,000 medical aspirants appearing to secure admission in MBBS and BDS.

The re-test is being held after court orders in six cities including the provincial capital Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, and Sukkur.

The medical entry test will continue for 3 hours and 30 minutes. Participants arrived at their designated examination centres by 8:30 am.

In port city, MDCAT 2024 re-take is being held at NED University and University of Karachi. Beefed up security measures and regulations have been enforced to maintain the integrity of the exam.

Those who came to sit in re-take were directed to bring their original admit slips, ID cards, passports, and matriculation and intermediate marksheets.

MDCAT 2024 Leak

Earlier in 2024, Sindh High Court ordered re-conduct of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) within four weeks due to concerns over irregularities.

The exam was however delayed during amid court hearings that addressed petitions about discrepancies in the exam process. The court questioned the effectiveness of the investigation committee, led by Shireen Narejo, which found flaws in the system, including a possible paper leak, with answers appearing on WhatsApp.