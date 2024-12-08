Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Murree sees surge in tourists as snowfall predictions draw weekend crowds

Murree Sees Surge In Tourists As Snowfall Predictions Draw Weekend Crowds

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s favourite hill station, Murree and other surrounding regions saw influx of tourists who throng to the hilly site to enjoy snowfall.

Tourists rushed to mountain resort city after weather advisory shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) over the weekend.

As mercury in hill station dropped, it wooed exciting people to witness the first snowfall of the season. Over the weekend, visitors are spotted having quality time with friends and family.

The scenic beauty, coupled with the excitement of snowfall, turned Murree into a popular weekend getaway, drawing large crowds looking to escape to the picturesque hill station.

Ahead of snowfall season, PDMA remains active in Murree ahead of expected snowfall, equipping local agencies with essential rescue and relief gear. Snow chains, rescue jackets, and winter gear were provided to Murree’s administration.

The stern measures are being taken place after the 2022 snowfall tragedy, in which two dozen tourists lost their lives. This time, visitors are advised to check weather updates and contact the PDMA helpline in case of emergencies.

What caused death of tourists in Murree? Report submitted to Punjab CM

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 8 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.2
Euro EUR 291.55 294.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.1 200.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search