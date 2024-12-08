Murree sees surge in tourists as snowfall predictions draw weekend crowds

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s favourite hill station, Murree and other surrounding regions saw influx of tourists who throng to the hilly site to enjoy snowfall.

Tourists rushed to mountain resort city after weather advisory shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) over the weekend.

As mercury in hill station dropped, it wooed exciting people to witness the first snowfall of the season. Over the weekend, visitors are spotted having quality time with friends and family.

The scenic beauty, coupled with the excitement of snowfall, turned Murree into a popular weekend getaway, drawing large crowds looking to escape to the picturesque hill station.

Ahead of snowfall season, PDMA remains active in Murree ahead of expected snowfall, equipping local agencies with essential rescue and relief gear. Snow chains, rescue jackets, and winter gear were provided to Murree’s administration.

The stern measures are being taken place after the 2022 snowfall tragedy, in which two dozen tourists lost their lives. This time, visitors are advised to check weather updates and contact the PDMA helpline in case of emergencies.