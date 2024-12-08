Karachi’s Safaris Park Elephant Sonu dies aged 23

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachis Safaris Park Elephant Sonu Dies Aged 23

KARACHI – Karachi’s Safari Park announced tragic death of elephant, Sonu, who was found dead, prompting authorities to start probe.

Sonu was the same elephant who was considered to be a ‘male’, but turned out to be ‘female’ after a decade.

On Sunday, Safari Park staffers found Sonu’s lifeless body during their routine morning check, and the animal was said to breathed her last during sleep.

The development comes after recent relocation of another elephant, Madhubala, from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park, where Sonu had lived alongside another elephant, Malka.

As the death sparked confusion, the park administration launched probe to determine cause of Sonu’s death, and further updates are expected in coming after a complete examination.

The deceased elephant was a popular attraction at Safari Park, and his passing marks a sad moment for both staff and visitors who cherished him over the years.

