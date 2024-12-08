Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Indian film star Pragya Nagra responds to her Leaked Video

MUMBAI – Indian movie star Pragya Nagra has responded to controversry after her explicit pictures and videos were shared online, expressing frustration and dismay over the MMS.

In a post on social media, the 25-year-old denounced tech misuse, calling it AI-generated content to malign her. “I’m still in denial, hoping this is just a bad dream. Technology should help us, not harm us. I can only pity the evil minds behind such AI-generated content and those who spread it,” she said.

The Tamil film industry clarified that viral clip circulating online is fake. She urged followers not to be fooled by the misleading content, with some social media users also joining in to spread the message that the video is hoax. She responded to the development after the leaked content was all over the internet.

Pragya remained in news, having a strong presence in South Indian film industry. Despite the distress caused by the incident, she thanked her supporters and expressed hope that no woman should have to endure such an ordeal.

She called it difficult times for her, but mentioned being strong, hoping that no one else has to go through something like this.

The actor urged everyone to remain vigilant and safe, emphasizing the importance of using technology responsibly.

