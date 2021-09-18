Sukynah Khan's beautiful pictures from her 'Baat Pakki' ceremony win hearts
Congratulations are in order as actress-model Sukynah Khan had her Baat Pakki ceremony held recently.
At the beautiful Baat Pakki event, the Jaal actor made a stunning and beaming bride in a lilac ensemble with a super pretty jewellery.
Khan got engaged to Bilal Siddiqui at an intimate celebration with close friends and family in attendance.
The pictures from the celebration have gone viral on social media and the couple has been winning hearts.
On the work front, Khan's exceptional performance in Mehboob Apkay Qadmo May was highly lauded by the audience.
Moreover, Sukynah Khan is currently being praised for her performance in the drama serial Wafa Be Mol.
