Pakistan opens crisis helpline for citizens stranded in Syria amid ongoing conflict

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan on Sunday activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to help nationals stranded in war-torn Syria, as the Arab nation saw the end of Assa family rule.

Amid the chaos, Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all Pakistanis in Syria, as well as their families, to reach out for assistance. The CMU can be contacted via phone at 051-9207887 or can mail at at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Pakistan Embassy in Damascus also ramped up efforts to support nationals in region. Officials remained fully engaged in facilitating the safety and well-being of Pakistani citizens. For immediate assistance, the embassy can be reached through the following contact details:v

Mobile/WhatsApp: +963 987 127 822; +963 990 138 972

Email: parepdamascus@mofa.gov.pk.

Pakistani government is closely monitoring the situation in Syria and continues to prioritize the safety of its nationals amid the rapidly evolving crisis.