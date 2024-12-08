Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan opens crisis helpline for citizens stranded in Syria amid ongoing conflict

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan on Sunday activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to help nationals stranded in war-torn Syria, as the Arab nation saw the end of Assa family rule.

Amid the chaos, Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all Pakistanis in Syria, as well as their families, to reach out for assistance. The CMU can be contacted via phone at 051-9207887 or can mail at at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Pakistan Embassy in Damascus also ramped up efforts to support nationals in region. Officials remained fully engaged in facilitating the safety and well-being of Pakistani citizens. For immediate assistance, the embassy can be reached through the following contact details:v

Mobile/WhatsApp: +963 987 127 822; +963 990 138 972
Email: parepdamascus@mofa.gov.pk.

Pakistani government is closely monitoring the situation in Syria and continues to prioritize the safety of its nationals amid the rapidly evolving crisis.

Assad-led Syrian government collapsed with 50-year rule after a rapid rebel offensive took just 10 days. Opposition forces, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, captured key cities, including Aleppo, Hama, and Homs, before entering Damascus.

The country’s national TV reported that President Bashar al-Assad had been overthrown and all detainees released, while rebels urged citizens to preserve the country’s institutions. Assad reportedly fled the capital, though there was no official confirmation.

Incumbent PM Ghazi Jalali offered to work with the opposition and transition to a new government. The fall of Assad’s regime has led to celebrations and chaos in Damascus, with civilians rushing to stock up on supplies and attempt to flee to Lebanon.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad leaves Damascus as rebels storm capital, ending 24-year reign

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

