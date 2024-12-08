Punjab Cm Maryam Nawaz Heads To China For Key Diplomatic Visit

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz embarked an official eight-day visit to China, at the invitation of the Communist Party of China and is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Agriculture Minister Ashiq Karmani, Uzma Bukhari, and Bilal Akbar, among other several ministers, are with CM Punjab, as she becomes the first women CM to visit China.

The visit will continue till December 15 and will see CM Maryam visiting Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. During her stay, the chief minister will call on senior Chinese officials, ministers, and experts to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities in governance, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure development.

It also opens doors for enhanced ties between Islamabad and Beijing in other key sectors. Before her departure, CM Maryam Nawaz launched CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme, aimed at helping hundred thousand electricity consumers in Punjab transition to solar energy.

Maryam Nawaz’s visit to Beijing and her efforts at home with the solar initiative highlights her commitment to improving both international relations and the lives of her constituents.