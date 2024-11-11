Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

China vows to strengthen support for Pakistan against terrorism

China Vows To Strengthen Support For Pakistan Against Terrorism

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lian Jian has stated that any attempt to undermine mutual trust and cooperation between China and Pakistan will not succeed.

The spokesperson added that China will continue to support Pakistan in advancing counter-terrorism efforts and will remain committed to ensuring the security of Chinese citizens and institutions abroad.

He said that both sides are determined and capable of thwarting all conspiracies against China-Pakistan relations and bringing terrorists to justice.

Lian Jian emphasised that China and Pakistan are evergreen strategic partners, and no attempt to weaken mutual trust and cooperation between them will succeed.

He further stated that China will continue to support Pakistan’s economic and social development, as well as improvements in livelihoods, and will strengthen cooperation across all fields to benefit the people of both countries.

