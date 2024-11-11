Justice Aminuddin holds key meeting on formation of constitutional benches

ISLAMABAD – An important meeting was held in the Supreme Court following the nomination of judges for constitutional benches. The meeting took place on November 6 in Justice Aminuddin Khan’s chamber, and the meeting minutes were released.

The statement from the November 6 meeting on the formation of constitutional benches outlined a review of bench formation and the assignment of cases to these benches.

Justice Aminuddin Khan was informed that cases under Article 184(1), Article 184(3), Article 186, and human rights cases are pending. The decision was made to color-code cases under Article 191-A following the 26th amendment.

Senior Research Officer Mazhar Ali Khan was tasked with scrutinizing cases under Article 199 for presentation before constitutional benches.

The scheduling of cases for hearing will depend on bench formation, the issuance of the court roster, and consultation with the other two senior members. The next meeting will be scheduled later.

Registrar Saleem Khan, Additional Registrar Judicial Nazar Abbas, Institution Officer Nazir Ahmed, Judicial Assistant Abdul Rehman, and Judicial Assistant Mubashir Ahmed also attended. According to the minutes, the November 6 meeting was postponed due to the unavailability of a committee member.

It is noted that a three-member committee comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will form the constitutional benches.