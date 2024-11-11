Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Justice Aminuddin holds key meeting on formation of constitutional benches

Justice Aminuddin Holds Key Meeting On Formation Of Constitutional Benches

ISLAMABAD – An important meeting was held in the Supreme Court following the nomination of judges for constitutional benches. The meeting took place on November 6 in Justice Aminuddin Khan’s chamber, and the meeting minutes were released.

The statement from the November 6 meeting on the formation of constitutional benches outlined a review of bench formation and the assignment of cases to these benches.

Justice Aminuddin Khan was informed that cases under Article 184(1), Article 184(3), Article 186, and human rights cases are pending. The decision was made to color-code cases under Article 191-A following the 26th amendment.

Senior Research Officer Mazhar Ali Khan was tasked with scrutinizing cases under Article 199 for presentation before constitutional benches.

The scheduling of cases for hearing will depend on bench formation, the issuance of the court roster, and consultation with the other two senior members. The next meeting will be scheduled later.

Registrar Saleem Khan, Additional Registrar Judicial Nazar Abbas, Institution Officer Nazir Ahmed, Judicial Assistant Abdul Rehman, and Judicial Assistant Mubashir Ahmed also attended. According to the minutes, the November 6 meeting was postponed due to the unavailability of a committee member.

It is noted that a three-member committee comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will form the constitutional benches.

Justice Aminuddin to head seven-member SC constitutional bench 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 278.90
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search