Islamabad college for girls opens first Google Education Center of excellence

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ministry of Education has embarked on a groundbreaking educational initiative by partnering with Google for Education to establish Centers of Excellence in two federal educational institutions, with the formal opening of the first center at Islamabad College for Girls.

According to the sources, a significant agreement has been reached between the Federal Ministry of Education and Google for Education, marking a pivotal moment in advancing educational standards. Under this agreement, Islamabad College for Girls has become the inaugural institution to formally open a Center of Excellence in Education.

Google for Education has equipped the center with state-of-the-art high-tech classrooms and IT labs, ensuring an optimal learning environment. Managing Director of Google for Education, affirmed their commitment to further educational initiatives across Pakistan and the broader region.

During the ceremony, Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui lauded the efforts of the Education Secretary stating, "This achievement is akin to realizing a dream. Secretary Education Wani Sahib has tirelessly championed the cause of schools and colleges."

College Director Saba Faisal highlighted the transformative impact of the newly established center within federal educational institutions, emphasizing that students will now be equipped to compete in the global marketplace after completing courses here.

Federal Secretary for Education, Mohiuddin Wani, underscored, "Technology and education represent the future of Pakistan," as Google's team initiated their efforts by establishing two reference schools in Islamabad.

This initiative represents a significant stride towards enhancing educational standards across Pakistan, paving the way for future collaborations and advancements in educational technology.