BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2025 Date revealed

LAHORE – Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Lahore and other Punjab boards will announce results for 2025 annual examinations of 9th and 10th classes in July and August this year.

In statement released by Punjab boards, it was confirmed that Class 10 results will be declared on July 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM, with names of top position holders will be revealed a day earlier, on July 23, through board websites.

Class 9th results are scheduled to be released on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Over 0.5 million students from Lahore and parts of province appeared in the matriculation exams, which were conducted in March. Officials have confirmed that the paper-checking and result compilation processes have been completed successfully.

Students will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website of their respective BISE and entering their roll numbers. In addition to online access, students can obtain their results via SMS services and printed gazettes provided by the boards.