Ready to Pass the Phone but Keep the Secrets

LAHORE – Ever handed your phone to a friend and instantly regretted it? One swipe too far and boom, private convos, weird screenshots, or secret apps exposed. In a world where Gen Z lives through DMs, FinTechs, and cash apps, privacy isn’t just a setting; it’s survival.

That’s where new-gen smartphone security steps in like a digital bouncer. Think of one-tap app locks, and dual-layer privacy that splits your phone life into two, one public, one private, that’s what Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ in-built app lock does for you.

No more “don’t scroll too far” anxiety. With these features, you’re in total control, without killing the vibe. Whether it’s hiding that group chat or keeping your fanfic folder low-key, modern privacy tools give you social confidence on lock. It’s not about hiding, it’s about flexing control.

In 2025, digital privacy isn’t nerdy, it’s the ultimate Gen Z power move, so you can hand over your phone like a boss.