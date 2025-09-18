Ayesha Omar issues clarification about upcoming ‘dating’ show ‘Lazawal Ishq’

KARACHI – Actress and television host Ayesha Omar has strongly denied claims that her upcoming reality show “Lazawal Ishq” is a dating show.

Talking to a media outlet, Ayesha clarified that neither she nor the production team has ever labeled the project as a dating show.

Responding to circulating news reports, Ayesha stated that the show is not inspired by Western formats like “Love Island”. Instead, “Lazawal Ishq” aims to offer a culturally sensitive platform for meaningful conversations and long-term relationships with the goal of marriage.

Filmed in Turkiye, the show is designed specifically for Pakistani audiences and adheres to local cultural values. Although contestants will live in a luxury villa, men and women will have separate floors, rooms, and dressing areas. Only common areas like the lounge, kitchen, and poolside will be shared.

She said the show is not scripted around pre-made couples. Instead, participants will get to know each other through interactions, games, and group activities, forming connections that may lead to marriage.

She described the show as a “social experiment” aimed at highlighting the communication styles and emotional development of young people.

Despite criticism and calls for a ban after the teaser release, PEMRA clarified that since the show will only be aired on social media platforms like YouTube, it does not fall under its regulatory domain.