Bise Sahiwal Inter Part Ii Class 12 Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

SAHIWAL – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has officially released the Inter Part II (Class 12) Result Gazette 2025, providing a complete overview of students’ performance in this year’s HSSC Part II examinations.
BISE Sahiwal Inter Gazette 2025
The gazette includes detailed information for each student, such as marks, grades, and overall results. Educational institutions often use this official document to prepare merit lists and evaluate academic performance trends.
Students and educators can download the official gazette from the BISE Sahiwal website to view full results.
Check BISE Sahiwal HSSC Part II Results 2025
Online: Visit www.bisesahiwal.edu.pk, navigate to the results section, select “HSSC Part II Annual 2025,” enter your roll number, and click “View Result.”
SMS: To get instant results on your mobile, send your roll number to 800293. The board will reply with your marks within minutes.
