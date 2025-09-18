Bise Sahiwal Inter Part Ii Class 12 Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

SAHIWAL – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has officially released the Inter Part II (Class 12) Result Gazette 2025, providing a complete overview of students’ performance in this year’s HSSC Part II examinations.

BISE Sahiwal Inter Gazette 2025

The gazette includes detailed information for each student, such as marks, grades, and overall results. Educational institutions often use this official document to prepare merit lists and evaluate academic performance trends.

Students and educators can download the official gazette from the BISE Sahiwal website to view full results.

