President Alvi vows to cement ties with Saudi Arabia
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan highly values its ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and wants to further strengthen bilateral relations with the brotherly country.
The President made these remarks while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lt Gen (R) Bilal Akbar, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.
Alvi stated that both countries had shared bonds of history, culture, traditions, faith and values, and held commonality of views on regional and international issues.
Emphasising the need to facilitate Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia, the President asked the Ambassador-designate to help address the issues being faced by the Pakistani community. He congratulated the Ambassador-designate on his appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to KSA and expressed the hope that he would make concerted efforts for further strengthening bilateral economic and investment cooperation.
The President asked the ambassador-designate to make all out efforts towards the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries. He also highlighted the need to raise the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all available forums in KSA.
PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia before or after Eid 08:08 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to Saudi Arabia either before Eid or after it to have key meetings with ...
-
- China says ambassador wasn’t in hotel during Quetta suicide blast04:11 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Strong business performance improved Bank Alfalah’s Mar ’21 ...03:45 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- President Alvi vows to cement ties with Saudi Arabia03:39 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Google marks Earth Day with animated doodle, urges everyone to plant ...03:32 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Maya Ali and Ayesha Omar shower each other with compliments02:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui reveals about Sridevi's sudden demise01:55 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Sana Fakhar shares photos of jaw-dropping weight-loss transformation09:58 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021