03:39 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
President Alvi vows to cement ties with Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan highly values its ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and wants to further strengthen bilateral relations with the brotherly country.

The President made these remarks while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lt Gen (R) Bilal Akbar, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

Alvi stated that both countries had shared bonds of history, culture, traditions, faith and values, and held commonality of views on regional and international issues.

Emphasising the need to facilitate Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia, the President asked the Ambassador-designate to help address the issues being faced by the Pakistani community. He congratulated the Ambassador-designate on his appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to KSA and expressed the hope that he would make concerted efforts for further strengthening bilateral economic and investment cooperation.

The President asked the ambassador-designate to make all out efforts towards the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries. He also highlighted the need to raise the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all available forums in KSA.  

