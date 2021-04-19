PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia before or after Eid

PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia before or after Eid
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to Saudi Arabia either before Eid or after it to have key meetings with kingdom's leadership. 

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, according to local media, said that the visit by the Pakistani premier has been confirmed while schedule in this regard is yet to be announced. 

In March, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had invited the premier to visit the kingdom during a telephonic conversation.

The contact was made between both high ups after the Pakistan premier appreciated Saudi Crown Prince’s initiatives of "Green Saudi Arabia" and "Green Middle East" aim at protecting the nature and planet.

PM Khan, in a letter, highlighted that the kingdom’s initiatives are closely aligned with Pakistani government vision to counter the effects of climate change.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/29-Mar-2021/pm-imran-appreciates-saudi-crown-prince-mbs-green-initiatives-against-climate-change

