BISE Multan Inter Part II (Class 12) Result Gazette 2025 PDF Download

MULTAN – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has officially released the Inter Part II (Class 12) Result Gazette 2025, providing a complete record of students’ performance in this year’s HSSC Part II examinations.

Multan Board Inter Gazette 2025

Multan Inter gazette contains detailed information for every student, including marks, grades, and overall results. Schools and educational institutions use it to prepare merit lists and analyze academic performance trends.

Students and teachers can download the official gazette from the BISE Multan website to access the complete results.

How to Check BISE Multan HSSC Part II Results 2025

Online: Visit www.bisemultan.edu.pk, go to the results section, select “HSSC Part II Annual 2025,” enter your roll number, and click “View Result.”

SMS: For instant results on your phone, send your roll number to 800294. The board will reply with your marks within minutes.

Students are advised to check their results immediately and celebrate this important milestone in their academic journey.