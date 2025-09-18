Bise Sargodha Inter Part Ii Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

SARGODHA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has officially released the Inter Part II (Class 12) Result Gazette 2025, providing a detailed record of student performance in this year’s HSSC Part II examinations.

BISE Sargodha Inter Gazette 2025

The gazette contains comprehensive information for each student, including marks, grades, and overall results. Schools and educational institutions use it to prepare merit lists and analyze performance trends across the board.

Students and educators can download the official gazette from the BISE Sargodha website to access full results.

How to Check BISE Sargodha HSSC Part II Results 2025

Online: Visit www.bisesargodha.edu.pk, go to the results section, select “HSSC Part II Annual 2025,” enter your roll number, and click “View Result.”

SMS: To receive your result instantly on your phone, send your roll number to 800295. The board will reply with your marks within minutes.

Students are encouraged to check their results immediately and celebrate their achievements as they complete this important milestone in their academic journey.