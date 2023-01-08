Punjab lawmaker urges education minister to extend winter vacations

LAHORE – Amid bone-chilling weather in the country’s most populous region Punjab, a Member of the Provincial Assembly, Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari urged Education Minister to extend winter vacations.

Taking it to Twitter, Bukhari mentioned Murad Raas and said “it will be in interest of children if winter school holidays could be extended until January 15.

Citing extremely cold weather, the lawmaker said extension of a few days will keep children away from the effects of extreme cold.

Education Minister Punjab @DrMuradPTI - it will be in interest of our children if the winter school holidays could be extended until 15th January because of severe cold. Under such conditions as extension of a few days will keep our children away from the effects of extreme cold — Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari (@SYABukhari) January 6, 2023

Earlier this week, rumors were rife that winter vacations in schools were extended for one week till January 15 as the two-week winter vacations are about to end.

Amid the speculations, Deputy Secretary School Education Department Punjab Chaudhry Naveed Deerath shared a tweet earlier today, announcing the winter vacations are not going to be extended this time.

“Till now, The Winter vacations in Schools are not going to be extended. Not even under consideration. Pls Don’t run behind rumours,” he said.

Last month, Lahore High Court directed extending winter vacations amid worsening smog. The government also announced three-day closure of schools in a week in wake of alarming levels of smog in the provincial capital.

Authorities in the country's largest province declared an environmental emergency and decided to close educational institutions amid rising pollution.