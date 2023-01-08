Tuba Anwar reveals getting rape, death threats in new podcast

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Syeda Tuba Anwar, who remained outspoken about violence against women, has revealed that she faced rape and death threats.

Sharing her ordeal in a teaser of a podcast, Tuba touched upon how she was threatened by fanatics. The former wife of late televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat said she used to feel fragile while facing hate campaigns.

She mentioned dealing with unpleasant trolling online and offline, calling her to be naïve to deal with the shaming trends. Tuba said she never thought about the public reaction before entering into the relationship.

Responding to disgraceful campaigns, she said there were no questions to use someone as stairs to get fame. Shedding light on her separation, Tuba said she went through a lot, saying divorce is still considered a social taboo, revealing that she never believed to undergo such trauma.

Tuba earlier made headlines after being linked with a famous politician while social media users slammed her for being a ‘home wrecker’ of the noted politician who passed away last year.

She made her acting debut in 2020 with the local soap opera Bharaas starring with Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Salman Saeed. Tuba then appeared in Bichoo in a lead role, and also made it to Pehchaan, and Bisaat.