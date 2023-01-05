Search

Here’s all you need to know about extension of winter vacation in Punjab schools

Web Desk 10:59 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE – Amid contrasting reports and rumours on social media, the provincial authorities have cleared the air about an extension in school winter vacations.

Rumors are rife that winter vacations in schools were extended for one week from January 9 to January 15 as the two-week winter vacations are about to end.

School Education Department, on the other hand, has taken a final decision against extending winter vacations in the country’s most populous region, which is facing cold wave besides worst air quality.

Deputy Secretary School Education Department Punjab Chaudhry Naveed Deerath shared a tweet earlier today, announcing the winter vacations are not going to be extended this time.

“Till now, The Winter vacations in Schools are not going to be extended. Not even under consideration. Pls Don’t run behind rumours,” he wrote.

Last month, Lahore High Court directed extending winter vacations amid worsening smog. The government also announced three-day closure of schools in a week in wake of alarming levels of smog in the provincial capital.

Authorities in the country's largest province declared an environmental emergency and decided to close educational institutions amid rising pollution.

Three-day weekly closure of schools announced in Lahore as smog worsens

