BISE D.G Khan Board Inter Part 2 Gazette 2025 PDF Download

DERA GHAZI KHAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has officially released the Inter Part II (Class 12) Result Gazette 2025, providing a complete record of students’ performance in this year’s HSSC Part II examinations.

BISE D.G Khan Inter Gazette 2025

The gazette includes detailed information for every student, such as marks, grades, and overall results. Schools and educational institutions use it to compile merit lists and review academic performance trends.

Students and teachers can download the official gazette from the BISE DG Khan website to access the full results.

How to Check BISE DG Khan HSSC Part II Results 2025

Online: Visit www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk, navigate to the results section, select “HSSC Part II Annual 2025,” enter your roll number, and click “View Result” to see your marks.

SMS: To get instant results on your phone, send your roll number to 800295. The board will reply with your marks within minutes.

Students are encouraged to check their results immediately and celebrate this important academic milestone.