I don’t need to satisfy or answer anyone, says Babar Azam

KARACHI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Sunday said that his job is to win matches for country.
Responding to the criticism directed towards his captaincy, Babar said, “My job is to play cricket and enjoy it. I don’t need to satisfy or answer anyone. I know what my game and responsibility are while batting or captaincy. I don’t need to make anyone happy, my job is to win matches for Pakistan.”
Babar said while addressing a press conference in Karachi ahead of the three-match ODI series with New Zealand.
January 8, 2023
The skipper also remained tight-lipped on Pakistan’s playing XI for the first ODI match against the Kiwis which is set to take place on Monday, January 9.
“I have not looked at the pitch. We will decide on our playing XI after assessing it. We will try to field our best XI,” Babar said, adding that the team will try to continue their momentum in white-ball cricket.
The Pakistan skipper also stated that the selectors and team management are on the same page.
Pakistan have a chance to become the number one ODI team in the world during the upcoming series against New Zealand.
If Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 during the three-match series, they will jump to the number one spot in the rankings with 114 rating points.
In their previous three ODI series, Pakistan have defeated Netherlands, West Indies and Australia.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 08, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
