I don’t need to satisfy or answer anyone, says Babar Azam

KARACHI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Sunday said that his job is to win matches for country.

Responding to the criticism directed towards his captaincy, Babar said, “My job is to play cricket and enjoy it. I don’t need to satisfy or answer anyone. I know what my game and responsibility are while batting or captaincy. I don’t need to make anyone happy, my job is to win matches for Pakistan.”

Babar said while addressing a press conference in Karachi ahead of the three-match ODI series with New Zealand.

Babar Azam's press conference ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand.



Babar Azam's press conference ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand.

The skipper also remained tight-lipped on Pakistan’s playing XI for the first ODI match against the Kiwis which is set to take place on Monday, January 9.

“I have not looked at the pitch. We will decide on our playing XI after assessing it. We will try to field our best XI,” Babar said, adding that the team will try to continue their momentum in white-ball cricket.

The Pakistan skipper also stated that the selectors and team management are on the same page.

Pakistan have a chance to become the number one ODI team in the world during the upcoming series against New Zealand.

If Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 during the three-match series, they will jump to the number one spot in the rankings with 114 rating points.

In their previous three ODI series, Pakistan have defeated Netherlands, West Indies and Australia.