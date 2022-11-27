Posters carrying pictures of PM Shehbaz, Pakistan's new Army Chief put up in Indian occupied Kashmir
SRINAGAR – In another bid to show solidarity and support, Kashmiris have put up posters carrying pictures of top Pakistani civil-military leadership in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The development comes days after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif named General Asim Munir as the new Army Chief, ending days of uncertainty that engulfed the South Asian country.
Following the change in command, the people of Kashmir extend greetings with posters carrying pictures of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in parts of the occupied territory.
The posters and banners have been displayed by Hurriyet leaders and Sada-e-Mazloom Jammu and Kashmir.
مقبوضہ کشمیر میں کشمیریوں نے وزیراعظم شہباز شریف اور نئے چیف آف آرمی سٹاف جنرل عاصم منیر کے لاکھوں پوسٹر سے وادی کو سجا دیا۔ اللہ کرے دونوں شخصیات کشمیر پر جاندار موقف اپنائیں۔ اور کشمیر فروش نیازی والا زخم کشمیر بھر سکے۔ آمین ۔ pic.twitter.com/G5sV6YkYtt— sardarimtiaz tahir (@SardarimtiazT2) November 27, 2022
The Hurriyat leader hailed political and military leadership and Pakistani people for their consistent support to the Kashmiris’ for their right to self-determination.
Kashmiri people recurrently express love for Pakistan as they are facing threat to their existence due to the inhumane policies of the Modi-led Indian government.
