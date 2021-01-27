Pakistani flag hoisted in Srinagar on Indian Republic Day
Share
SRINAGAR – A Pakistani flag was hoisted on the main gate of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on the 72nd Republic Day of India.
The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) observed a complete shutdown and marked India’s Republic Day as a 'Black Day', while a number of Kashmiris unfurled a Pakistani flag on the main gate of the grand mosque; despite heavy deployment of Indian troops and paramilitary personnel.
The retaliation comes in response to the forcible unfurling of Indian flags on Dal Lake and adjoining areas nearby Indian Army’s Chinar Corps headquarters.
The observance of the Indian Republic Day as a Black Day is the manifestation of the Kashmiris’ hatred against India and the hoisting of the Pakistani flag in IOK reflects their love for Pakistan.
Black Day: Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day ... 10:10 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
SRINAGAR – Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world are observing the Indian ...
- Bride-to-be Bakhtawar lives her ‘Mehndi-Laga-Ke-Rakhna’ moment ...03:05 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani flag hoisted in Srinagar on Indian Republic Day02:27 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- BZU and Peshawar university agrees to conduct online exams as student ...01:41 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Samsung announces ‘Generation Next’ as an authorised distributor ...01:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Two TikTokers arrested for filming clips on level crossing in Lahore01:09 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Asia Argento accuses Fast & Furious director of sexual assault09:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Danyal Zafar set to make his TV debut08:51 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Shraddha Kapoor to marry a celebrity photographer?09:12 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021