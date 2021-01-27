Bride-to-be Bakhtawar lives her ‘Mehndi-Laga-Ke-Rakhna’ moment (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president is all set for her mehndi function today as she shared a video clip of her hands with Mehndi applied on them.

The 31-year-old shared a glimpse of the latest event in an Instagram story.

Mehndi ceremony will be held today, although details about the function and her costume have not been disclosed. A simple function is likely to be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pre-wedding ceremonies of the eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and slain Benazir Bhutto, have started with a Milad function organised on Sunday at Bilawal House in Karachi.

The women-only gathering was attended by Faryal Talpur and Dr Azra Pechuho and other party members of the Pakistan People’s Party.

The schedule of Bakhtawar's wedding with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry was released by the Bilawal House last week. Her nikkah will be held on January 29 while the barat is scheduled for January 30.