Bride-to-be Bakhtawar lives her ‘Mehndi-Laga-Ke-Rakhna’ moment (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:05 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president is all set for her mehndi function today as she shared a video clip of her hands with Mehndi applied on them.

The 31-year-old shared a glimpse of the latest event in an Instagram story.

Mehndi ceremony will be held today, although details about the function and her costume have not been disclosed. A simple function is likely to be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pre-wedding ceremonies of the eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and slain Benazir Bhutto, have started with a Milad function organised on Sunday at Bilawal House in Karachi.

The women-only gathering was attended by Faryal Talpur and Dr Azra Pechuho and other party members of the Pakistan People’s Party.

The schedule of Bakhtawar's wedding with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry was released by the Bilawal House last week. Her nikkah will be held on January 29 while the barat is scheduled for January 30.

'Jaanay Iss Dil' – Hadiqa Kiani's first Qawwali wins hearts
06:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021

