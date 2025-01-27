Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

West Indies stun Pakistan in Multan Test to level Series 1-1

West Indies Stun Pakistan In Multan Test To Level Series 1 1

MULTAN – West Indies secured their first-ever Test match victory in Pakistan in 35 years, defeating Men in Green in a thrilling encounter in Multan to level series 1-1. This remarkable win marks a significant milestone for the Caribbean side, who had last won a Test in Pakistan back in 1988.

The match, which saw roller coaster ride, saw West Indies showcase their resilience and skill, overcoming Pakistan’s strong challenge. The victory is being hailed as a major achievement for the West Indies cricket team, which had struggled on Pakistan soil in recent years.

In the first innings, Windies posted total of 163, courtesy of solid contributions from Gudakesh Motie (55 off 87 balls) and Jomel Warrican (36* off 40 balls). Pakistan’s Noman Ali was the standout bowler, taking 6 wickets for 41 runs in 15.1 overs, while Sajid Khan also impressed with 2 wickets for 64 runs in 14 overs.

Shan Masood led Pakistan then stepped in with Mohammad Rizwan contributing a valiant 49 off 75 balls. The West Indies’ bowlers, led by Warrican’s 4/43 in 17 overs and Motie’s 3/49 in 13 overs, kept the pressure on Pakistan, restricting them to a modest total.

In their second innings, West Indies posted 244, driven by Kraigg Brathwaite’s 52 off 74 balls and Tevin Imlach’s 35 off 57 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Sajid Khan, who took 4 wickets for 76 runs in 24.1 overs, and Noman Ali with 4 wickets for 80 runs in 21 overs, continued to battle hard but couldn’t restrict the visitors enough.

Chasing a target of 254, Pakistan crumbled in their second innings, managing only 133 runs. Babar Azam top-scored with 31 off 67 balls, but it was Jomel Warrican who stole the show with an incredible 5-wicket haul, claiming 5/27 in 16 overs. Mohammad Rizwan (25 off 62) and Kevin Sinclair (3/61 in 17 overs) tried to fight back, but it was too little, too late.

West Indies’ remarkable win in Multan not only marks a historic moment but also cements their place in the cricketing annals. The visitors will look to build on this success as they head into the next match of the series.

More to follow…

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 27 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 291.5 294.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 177.25 179.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupe INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.14 62.74
New Zealand NZD 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search