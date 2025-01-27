West Indies stun Pakistan in Multan Test to level Series 1-1

MULTAN – West Indies secured their first-ever Test match victory in Pakistan in 35 years, defeating Men in Green in a thrilling encounter in Multan to level series 1-1. This remarkable win marks a significant milestone for the Caribbean side, who had last won a Test in Pakistan back in 1988.

The match, which saw roller coaster ride, saw West Indies showcase their resilience and skill, overcoming Pakistan’s strong challenge. The victory is being hailed as a major achievement for the West Indies cricket team, which had struggled on Pakistan soil in recent years.

In the first innings, Windies posted total of 163, courtesy of solid contributions from Gudakesh Motie (55 off 87 balls) and Jomel Warrican (36* off 40 balls). Pakistan’s Noman Ali was the standout bowler, taking 6 wickets for 41 runs in 15.1 overs, while Sajid Khan also impressed with 2 wickets for 64 runs in 14 overs.

Shan Masood led Pakistan then stepped in with Mohammad Rizwan contributing a valiant 49 off 75 balls. The West Indies’ bowlers, led by Warrican’s 4/43 in 17 overs and Motie’s 3/49 in 13 overs, kept the pressure on Pakistan, restricting them to a modest total.

In their second innings, West Indies posted 244, driven by Kraigg Brathwaite’s 52 off 74 balls and Tevin Imlach’s 35 off 57 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Sajid Khan, who took 4 wickets for 76 runs in 24.1 overs, and Noman Ali with 4 wickets for 80 runs in 21 overs, continued to battle hard but couldn’t restrict the visitors enough.

Chasing a target of 254, Pakistan crumbled in their second innings, managing only 133 runs. Babar Azam top-scored with 31 off 67 balls, but it was Jomel Warrican who stole the show with an incredible 5-wicket haul, claiming 5/27 in 16 overs. Mohammad Rizwan (25 off 62) and Kevin Sinclair (3/61 in 17 overs) tried to fight back, but it was too little, too late.

West Indies’ remarkable win in Multan not only marks a historic moment but also cements their place in the cricketing annals. The visitors will look to build on this success as they head into the next match of the series.

More to follow…