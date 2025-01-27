Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar clears air on marrying Faysal Quraishi’s ex-wife in candid interview

ISLAMABAD – Ace writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar spilled beans on marrying the ex-wife of actor Faysal Quraishi in a recent interview, months after his abduction and sex tape scandal.

Khalil appeared in podcast with journalist Irshad Bhatti where he breaks silence for the first time about marrying Faysal Quraishi’s ex-wife, with whom Faysal shares a daughter, Hanish Quraishi.

The controversial writer denied any connection between his hit drama Mere Paas Tum Ho and his personal life, despite rumors circulating at the time. He cleared the air that the drama was not inspired by his own experiences and emphasized his close friendship with Faysal Quraishi.

He mentioned fighting for Faysal during latter’s struggling period. Khalil further addressed the divorce between Faysal and his ex-wife, stating that it had nothing to do with him. He explained that he had tried to mediate and save the marriage, but Faysal’s mother told him the divorce was unavoidable, only delayed because of his efforts.

On buzz about marrying Faysal’s ex-wife, Qamar said it was not the cause of their separation, and explained that he was not financially well-off at the time and questioned why a woman would leave her marriage for him. He further noted that he didn’t know Faysal’s ex-wife well before their marriage, having only met her a few times, and emphasized that their marriage was separate from the issues in Faysal’s relationship.

Khalil’s revelations on the podcast have shed new light on a matter that has remained a topic of public curiosity, especially after the drama topped ratings.