Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar contemplates leaving Pakistan after honey trap scandal

Renowned Pakistani playwright and screenwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has revealed that he is considering leaving Pakistan after falling victim to a honey trap. In an emotional interview with a private television channel, Qamar shared the profound inner conflict he is grappling with as he weighs the possibility of leaving the country he has passionately served.

"I have loved this land more than love itself," Qamar reflected, his voice heavy with emotion. "But now, I find myself in a situation where I am questioning whether I should stay here any longer. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would entertain such a thought, but these people have managed to make me doubt my place here. I pray to Allah for the strength to endure this because I cannot imagine living without this soil."

Qamar further disclosed that he is awaiting the court's decision on the case, determined to see justice served. "I am waiting for the verdict, and I will make sure that these oppressors face the consequences, no matter where I have to go to achieve that."

When asked by the host if there was anything he would want to change in his life, Qamar responded thoughtfully, "I would want to live in a place where people do not behave so disrespectfully. This is a new thought for me, one that never crossed my mind before. I have always been a grateful person, and Allah has blessed me with so much. What more could I ask for?"

Qamar's candid remarks have sparked a broader conversation about the pressures of life in the public eye and the emotional toll it can take on even the most resilient individuals.