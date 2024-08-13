Search

Pakistan

Quetta’s China market hit by blast, 5 injured

04:43 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
blast

QUETTA -  An explosion has jolted Quetta's China Market, triggering an immediate response from police and rescue teams. The blast, which resonated across the city, caused widespread alarm.

As the sound of the explosion echoed through the area, authorities quickly mobilized to pinpoint the location and assess the situation. Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion occurred within the bustling China Market, but the exact cause and nature of the blast are still under investigation. Police and emergency services are on the scene, working to secure the area and provide assistance as needed.

Pakistan

06:01 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Turkiye company to begin waste collection in Lyari on August 14

05:53 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Here’s how Imran Khan reacted to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s arrest

05:52 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Maulana Tariq Jamil gifts Rs500,000 to Arshad Nadeem for Olympic win

05:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Pakistan’s internet connectivity continues to suffer despite global ...

04:43 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Quetta’s China market hit by blast, 5 injured

04:38 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Pakistan’s first drone show to be held in Islamabad on 14 Aug; ...

Pakistan

04:22 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for ...

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

01:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem’s home to present 10 Crore ...

09:16 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Cambridge announces O, A-Level Results 2024 in Pakistan today

Advertisement

Latest

06:01 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Turkiye company to begin waste collection in Lyari on August 14

Gold & Silver

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 13 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates 13 August
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2  280.5 
Euro EUR 303.2  305.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.10 357.10 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8  76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.4 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: