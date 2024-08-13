Quetta’s China market hit by blast, 5 injured

QUETTA - An explosion has jolted Quetta's China Market, triggering an immediate response from police and rescue teams. The blast, which resonated across the city, caused widespread alarm.

As the sound of the explosion echoed through the area, authorities quickly mobilized to pinpoint the location and assess the situation. Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion occurred within the bustling China Market, but the exact cause and nature of the blast are still under investigation. Police and emergency services are on the scene, working to secure the area and provide assistance as needed.