Pakistan’s first drone show to be held in Islamabad on 14 Aug; location details

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced that country’s first-ever drone show will be held in Islamabad tomorrow, 14 August, to celebrate the Independence Day.

He revealed it while addressing a press conference in the federal capital, stating 500 drones will be used for the show, which has been arranged to amuse the public.

Location of Drone Show in Islamabad

The information minister said the Independence Day event will be held at F-9 park in Islamabad, adding that only Pakistan flags will be hoisted at this place as there will be no any party flag.

He said the drone show will also be held at the F-9 Park.

Independence Day Celebrations

The nation will celebrate Independence Day tomorrow with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute at the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.