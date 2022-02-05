Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran, President Alvi spotlight Kashmiris’ plight
Pakistani leaders urge world leaders to help Kashmiris get the right to self-determination
Share
ISLAMABAD – Expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris, President Dr. Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Imran Khan have urged the international community to make New Delhi accountable for its heinous crimes in the occupied valley.
President Dr Arif Alvi said that Kashmiris will succeed in their valiant struggle to secure freedom from oppression and illegal occupation. Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK, he said.
Alvi added that Pakistan's ultimate objective is a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per relevant UNSC resolutions in accordance with the will of Kashmiris.
Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion of #KashmirSolidarityDay on 5th February, 2022— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 5, 2022
Today, we pay tribute to unparalleled commitment of Kashmiris for attainment of their legitimate right to self-determination.
The entire Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris. pic.twitter.com/mbiM60dpvE
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has reassured Pakistan's all possible support to the Kashmiri people being an ‘ambassador of Kashmir’.
It is the international community's responsibility to ensure an impartial plebiscite in Kashmir. The world must not ignore the plight of the people of IIOJK and their undeniable desire to free themselves from the Indian state's draconian military occupation.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 5, 2022
Islamabad commemorates February 5 to reaffirm its unwavering support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination, he said while adding that the pattern of ongoing atrocities in IIOJK reflected the anti-peace and anti-Muslim 'Hindutva' agenda of extremist RSS-BJP dispensation.
The premier also reiterated India's illegal and unilateral steps were rejected by Pakistan and the Kashmiris. He said that the durable peace, security and development in the region hinged on peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today on Saturday to express full support to the struggle of the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.
Feb 5 is a public holiday and preparations are in full swing to observe the day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiris and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.
Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today 09:43 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today on Saturday to express full support to the struggle of ...
Huge protests, rallies, and programs were held across the country where the participants reiterated political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris from the Indian yoke.
The day is being marked to expose the worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in the caged valley. One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Security forces kill 2 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO11:52 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
-
- Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran, President Alvi spotlight ...10:42 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities10:08 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
-
- PSL7 – Kings' anthem ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ wins hearts08:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Adeel Akhtar and Aleem Khan bag nominations at BAFTA Awards 202210:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot this month06:51 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021