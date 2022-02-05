Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today
Pakistan pays homage to Kashmiri martyrs as international community turns blind eye to Indian atrocities
Share
ISLAMABAD – Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today on Saturday to express full support to the struggle of the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.
Feb 5 is a public holiday and preparations are in full swing to observe the day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiris and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.
Huge protests, rallies, and programs were held across the country where the participants reiterated political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris from the Indian yoke.
Pakistan stands firmly with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.#KashmiriLivesMatter#KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/UXhmqbqzEf— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 5, 2022
The day is being marked to expose the worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in the caged valley. One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.
A report of state broadcaster said solidarity walks will also be organized in the country’s federal capital, Muzafarabad, Gilgit, and in four provincial headquarters while human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.
National television will also broadcast special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK.
"میرے کشمیر کے محاذ پر— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 4, 2022
نئی کربلا کا ظہور ہے"#KashmiriLivesMatter #KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/Xdm5ZgwCJM
Meanwhile, a special session of the Legislative Assembly will be held in the Muzaffarabad assembly to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris who are enduring Indian atrocities for the past seven decades.
PM Imran laments West's selective silence on ... 02:04 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the specific silence in the Western world over ...
Kashmir Liberation Cell and Pasban-e-Hurriyat have arranged a Kashmir solidarity rally at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffarwani Chowk Muzaffarabad.
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities10:08 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today09:43 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan reports 6,137 new Covid infections, positivity rate hovers ...09:26 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:07 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 February 202208:41 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Adeel Akhtar and Aleem Khan bag nominations at BAFTA Awards 202210:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot this month06:51 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Fans in frenzy as Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 'isn't available'06:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021