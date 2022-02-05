Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

Pakistan pays homage to Kashmiri martyrs as international community turns blind eye to Indian atrocities

Web Desk
09:43 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today
ISLAMABAD – Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today on Saturday to express full support to the struggle of the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Feb 5 is a public holiday and preparations are in full swing to observe the day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiris and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

Huge protests, rallies, and programs were held across the country where the participants reiterated political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris from the Indian yoke.

The day is being marked to expose the worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in the caged valley. One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

A report of state broadcaster said solidarity walks will also be organized in the country’s federal capital, Muzafarabad, Gilgit, and in four provincial headquarters while human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

National television will also broadcast special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, a special session of the Legislative Assembly will be held in the Muzaffarabad assembly to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris who are enduring Indian atrocities for the past seven decades.

Kashmir Liberation Cell and Pasban-e-Hurriyat have arranged a Kashmir solidarity rally at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffarwani Chowk Muzaffarabad.

