Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD – Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today on Saturday to express full support to the struggle of the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Feb 5 is a public holiday and preparations are in full swing to observe the day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiris and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

Huge protests, rallies, and programs were held across the country where the participants reiterated political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris from the Indian yoke.

Pakistan stands firmly with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.#KashmiriLivesMatter#KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/UXhmqbqzEf — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 5, 2022

The day is being marked to expose the worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in the caged valley. One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

A report of state broadcaster said solidarity walks will also be organized in the country’s federal capital, Muzafarabad, Gilgit, and in four provincial headquarters while human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

National television will also broadcast special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK.

"میرے کشمیر کے محاذ پر

نئی کربلا کا ظہور ہے"#KashmiriLivesMatter #KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/Xdm5ZgwCJM — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 4, 2022

Meanwhile, a special session of the Legislative Assembly will be held in the Muzaffarabad assembly to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris who are enduring Indian atrocities for the past seven decades.

PM Imran laments West's selective silence on ... 02:04 PM | 29 Jan, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the specific silence in the Western world over ...

Kashmir Liberation Cell and Pasban-e-Hurriyat have arranged a Kashmir solidarity rally at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffarwani Chowk Muzaffarabad.