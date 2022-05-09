5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities
ISLAMABAD – Earthquake tremors were felt in many cities including the country’s federal capital on early Saturday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Reports in local media said the earthquake jolted several areas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PMD said that the frequency of the quake was 5.9 magnitude on the Richter scale, adding that it measured a depth of 210 kilometers with the center in the Hindukush region, Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, trembling was felt in Sargodha, Mianwali, Swabi, while Muzaffarabad and Multan were also affected. In KP, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Nowshera, North Waziristan, Swat, Buner district, and Mansehra were jolted earlier today.
Reports also suggest that tremors were also felt in Indian-occupied Kashmir and its surrounding areas while no casualties have been reported so far.
More to follow…
