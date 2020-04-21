82nd death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being observed today
Web Desk
11:44 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
82nd death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being observed today
Share

LAHORE - The 82nd death anniversary of visionary poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed with traditional zeal today (Tuesday).

Various functions have been arranged to pay tributes to the Poet of East who played a pivotal role through his thoughts and poetry in motivating and mobilizing Muslims of subcontinent for the creation of a separate homeland.

Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot, Dr Iqbal was a great representative of the subcontinent and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

Called the sufi poet of the modern age he was a man of great ideas. Allama Iqbal was great poet-philosopher, who infused a revolutionary spirit in the Muslim youth through his poetry.

His best literary work includes Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam- i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz.

His poetry has been translated in Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, English including several other languages.

The poet-philosopher died on April 21, 1938.

More From This Category
PM Imran expands cabinet as MQM-P's Ameen-ul-Haq ...
01:29 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
PM Imran Khan tests negative for coronavirus
12:45 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif due before NAB in assets case today
12:20 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
PM Imran to participate in Ehsaas Telethon ...
11:55 AM | 22 Apr, 2020
Indian troops kill four Kashmiri youth in IOK
10:11 AM | 22 Apr, 2020
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow ...
09:33 AM | 22 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Robert Pattinson’s Batman delayed due to coronavirus
02:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr